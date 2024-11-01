Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,167 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Repligen accounts for about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.68% of Repligen worth $139,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,274 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Repligen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Repligen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 103,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.06. 100,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,593. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3,355.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.15. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

