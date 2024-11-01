Congress Asset Management Co. Acquires 57,314 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 112.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,314 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $40,060,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $490,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

