Congress Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.14% of KBR worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.