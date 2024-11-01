Congress Asset Management Co. Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,926 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.16% of ChampionX worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 12,607.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,120,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,643,000 after buying an additional 3,096,287 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,860,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,669,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $20,677,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

