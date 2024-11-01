Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 1,342 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

Quanta Services Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $301.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.12 and a 200 day moving average of $272.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $317.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.79%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

