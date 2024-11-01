Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 23.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 638,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRBP

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 350,000 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $7,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,523,750. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,765. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.