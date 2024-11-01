Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $303,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $500.54 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.21.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

