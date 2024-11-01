Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in TransDigm Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its position in TransDigm Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.1 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,301.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,368.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,310.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $817.62 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

