Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 340 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.