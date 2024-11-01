CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

CRA International has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRA International to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

CRA International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $184.20. 1,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,494. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $198.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.39.

Insider Activity at CRA International

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total value of $197,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,331.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,695,720. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

