Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

VWO opened at $46.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

