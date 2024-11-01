Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $20.53 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.97% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

