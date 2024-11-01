Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,287. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average is $190.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

