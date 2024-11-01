Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.38% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,274,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,852,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 394,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 212,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,136 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTNQ opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $74.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

