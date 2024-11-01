Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,175 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWL stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,653. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.25 and its 200-day moving average is $133.76. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $143.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

