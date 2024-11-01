Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 5,915 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,754,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after buying an additional 129,977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after buying an additional 110,734 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after acquiring an additional 94,817 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.66. 4,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,835. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

