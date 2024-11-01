Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $53.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

CRTO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 89,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,519. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,917. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,917. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $220,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,958.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Criteo by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

