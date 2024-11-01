Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.66, but opened at $36.29. Criteo shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 82,200 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,917. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $129,153.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,587.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,958.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Criteo Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at $819,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

