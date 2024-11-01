Critical Review: Euronav (CMBT) vs. Its Peers

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Euronav to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.
Dividends
Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Euronav pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.7% and pay out 32.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Euronav and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Euronav
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Euronav Competitors
|267
|1604
|1851
|85
|2.46
Profitability
This table compares Euronav and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Euronav
|112.38%
|22.35%
|11.43%
|Euronav Competitors
|31.88%
|15.87%
|8.36%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Euronav and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Euronav
|$1.24 billion
|$858.03 million
|2.30
|Euronav Competitors
|$675.28 million
|$120.80 million
|6.13
Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Euronav has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
About Euronav
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.
