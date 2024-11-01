Critical Review: Euronav (CMBT) vs. Its Peers

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Euronav to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Euronav pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.7% and pay out 32.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Euronav and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 267 1604 1851 85 2.46

Profitability

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 35.23%. Given Euronav’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Euronav and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.88% 15.87% 8.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronav and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.24 billion $858.03 million 2.30 Euronav Competitors $675.28 million $120.80 million 6.13

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Euronav has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

