CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 441,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $769.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director George Bruce acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Creative Planning grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 264,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

