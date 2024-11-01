Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the bank on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR opened at $127.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $108.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.