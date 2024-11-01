Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

CFR stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

