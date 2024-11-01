DA Davidson Forecasts Stronger Earnings for First Foundation

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

First Foundation Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.32. First Foundation has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.33. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

