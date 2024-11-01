Dacxi Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.42 Million (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Dacxi token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Dacxi has a market cap of $12.42 million and $28,727.36 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dacxi has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,973.87 or 0.99802915 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,650.02 or 0.99341011 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dacxi is dacxichain.com. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

