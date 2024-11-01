Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Update

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 382,900 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTST. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Data Storage by 229.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data Storage by 79.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.73. Data Storage has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage ( NASDAQ:DTST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Data Storage had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

Featured Stories

