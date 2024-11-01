David P. Heintzman Sells 7,659 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $505,340.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,137.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $64.48 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 21.62%. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.