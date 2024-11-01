DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. DaVita updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-$10.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.250-10.050 EPS.

DaVita Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $141.60. 181,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day moving average is $145.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

