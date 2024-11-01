DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.250-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-$10.05 EPS.
DaVita Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.63. 506,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.96 and a 200 day moving average of $145.97. DaVita has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About DaVita
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DaVita
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.