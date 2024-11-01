DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.250-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-$10.05 EPS.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.63. 506,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.96 and a 200 day moving average of $145.97. DaVita has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

