Decred (DCR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Decred has a market cap of $193.97 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.81 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006079 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,229.17 or 0.38000907 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,417,519 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

