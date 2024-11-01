Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 193,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 403,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$78.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$133.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.39 million.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

