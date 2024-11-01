Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,455 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.41% of International General Insurance worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 33.8% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance in the second quarter worth $152,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in International General Insurance in the second quarter worth $179,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in International General Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance in the first quarter worth $209,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International General Insurance Trading Down 3.2 %

IGIC opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International General Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

International General Insurance Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

