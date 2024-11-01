Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,105 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 2.6 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

