Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $40.34 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $40,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,009.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,463.45 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,122.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3,011.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

