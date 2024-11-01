Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $559,000 in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TXO Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TXO Partners by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TXO opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

