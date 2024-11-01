Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.21% of LKQ worth $22,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

