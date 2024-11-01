Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

F stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 246,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.5% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 36,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

