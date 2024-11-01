Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,680.18.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $71.60 on Friday, reaching $4,747.85. The company had a trading volume of 356,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,872.22. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,756.39 and a 52-week high of $4,856.60. The firm has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $77.94 by $5.95. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 165.63% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 177.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $519,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 16,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

