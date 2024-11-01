DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.63 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.75). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.71), with a volume of 766,652 shares traded.

DFS Furniture Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.33. The stock has a market cap of £313.75 million, a PE ratio of -6,700.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at DFS Furniture

In other news, insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £37,772 ($48,984.57). In related news, insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.72), for a total value of £37,772 ($48,984.57). Also, insider Bruce Marsh purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,242.77). Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

