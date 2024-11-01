Dialight (LON:DIA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.80), with a volume of 7844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.78).

Dialight Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of £52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dialight news, insider Stephen Blair acquired 23,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,572.36 ($64,287.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,717. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

