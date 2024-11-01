Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,551.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $984,551.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $141,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 139,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,610. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 56.28% and a return on equity of 226.25%. The business had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

