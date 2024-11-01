Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.83.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

