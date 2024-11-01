Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $35,912,933.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,912,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal acquired 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $35,912,933.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.