Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,221 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.