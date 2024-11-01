Dominion Energy FY2025 EPS Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:D opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.53%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.