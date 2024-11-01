Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.680-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.540 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.53%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.