Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $660,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 254.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,057.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

