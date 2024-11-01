Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $2,330,191.68 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 150,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $2,330,191.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,502,366 shares in the company, valued at $193,661,649.34. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,005 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,116.70.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,390 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $125,850.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,865 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.45.

On Thursday, September 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $74,899.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $144,048.48.

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,127. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 90.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

