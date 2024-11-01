Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.48% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 600,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.60. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dorian LPG

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.