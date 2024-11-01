Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 36470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPG

Dorian LPG Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.48% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.