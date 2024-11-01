Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $204.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.44.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of DOV opened at $189.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $195.68.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 46.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 3.1% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

